Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Shares Gap Up to $19.59

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.59, but opened at $20.10. Antero Resources shares last traded at $21.10, with a volume of 47,538 shares traded.

AR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.56.

The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 4.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.71.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $489.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 29.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $3,667,779.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 329,421 shares in the company, valued at $4,559,186.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 7.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,218,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $333,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,942 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 6,962,882.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,641,527 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $250,122,000 after purchasing an additional 16,641,288 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 23.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,405,981 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $171,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190,243 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 11.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,771,853 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $71,720,000 after purchasing an additional 483,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 8.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,607,265 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,216,000 after purchasing an additional 285,110 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Company Profile (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

