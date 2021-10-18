AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target Raised to $298.00

AON (NYSE:AON) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $274.00 to $298.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AON from $306.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on AON in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a market perform rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $274.15.

Get AON alerts:

NYSE:AON opened at $309.30 on Friday. AON has a 12-month low of $179.52 and a 12-month high of $311.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.61.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AON will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

In other AON news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in AON during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in AON by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in AON by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in AON by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 58,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,392,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in AON by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,003,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.