Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Sells $25,927.50 in Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $25,927.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
APLS opened at $34.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.15. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.73.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The company had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Apellis Pharmaceuticals
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve
Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.