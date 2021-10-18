Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Sells $25,927.50 in Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $25,927.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

APLS opened at $34.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.15. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.73.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The company had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.