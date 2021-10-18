ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.29 Million

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. In the last week, ApeSwap Finance has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be purchased for $2.24 or 0.00003699 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ApeSwap Finance has a total market capitalization of $150.24 million and approximately $3.29 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Wolf Safe Poor People (WSPP) traded 1,414,012.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00068103 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00070510 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.96 or 0.00102416 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,322.43 or 0.99711592 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,689.16 or 0.06098104 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 67,294,516 coins and its circulating supply is 67,134,419 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeSwap Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ApeSwap Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

