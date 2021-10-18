APG Asset Management N.V. Boosts Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.06% of Robert Half International worth $4,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,196,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 232.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 329,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,689,000 after acquiring an additional 230,058 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 3,071.5% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 237,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,512,000 after acquiring an additional 229,653 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,867,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,144,817,000 after acquiring an additional 222,067 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 858,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,044,000 after acquiring an additional 197,406 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,076,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RHI. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.38.

RHI stock opened at $108.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.55. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $111.10.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.30%.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.