APG Asset Management N.V. Cuts Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $4,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 57.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIRT stock opened at $25.22 on Monday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $32.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of -0.30.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $548.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Virtu Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

In related news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $39,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VIRT shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

