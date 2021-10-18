APG Asset Management N.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,454,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633,200 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $8,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,986,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,870,000 after acquiring an additional 9,990,537 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 20,544,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,115,000 after acquiring an additional 10,004,116 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,755,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,579,000 after acquiring an additional 201,442 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,938,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,434,000 after acquiring an additional 709,398 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,114,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,510,000 after acquiring an additional 127,719 shares during the period. 13.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SIRI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Sirius XM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.35.

In other news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $1,422,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 120.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.27. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 62.88%. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

