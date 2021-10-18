APG Asset Management N.V. Decreases Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 19,267 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $5,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in A. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,758,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $407,756,000 after buying an additional 1,362,425 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,922,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $579,722,000 after buying an additional 818,615 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,652,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,791,666,000 after purchasing an additional 574,202 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1,023.0% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 585,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,502,000 after purchasing an additional 533,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,740,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,496,000 after buying an additional 524,376 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A opened at $153.27 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.65 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The firm has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.90, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Societe Generale raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.71.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.