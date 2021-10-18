APG Asset Management N.V. Decreases Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 40.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,704 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $10,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 35.6% during the second quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 166,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,735,000 after purchasing an additional 43,620 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth $10,580,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $273.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $257.17 and a 200-day moving average of $238.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.10 and a twelve month high of $289.24.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total transaction of $33,700,493.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.89, for a total transaction of $1,115,505.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 315,805 shares of company stock worth $82,078,658 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective (up previously from $265.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.33.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

