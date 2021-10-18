APG Asset Management N.V. Makes New Investment in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 148,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,134,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vimeo in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Vimeo in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vimeo in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Vimeo in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vimeo in the second quarter worth about $89,000.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Shares of Vimeo stock opened at $52.08 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.08. Vimeo, Inc. has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $58.00.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMEOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.