APG Asset Management N.V. Raises Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 73.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $8,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,808,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in IQVIA by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in IQVIA by 162.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 95,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,085,000 after acquiring an additional 59,006 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 2,480.0% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 258 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus increased their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.89.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $248.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.76, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.43. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.65 and a 12-month high of $265.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

