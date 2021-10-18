APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 363,700 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 316,388 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 363,700 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in HP were worth $8,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $527,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of HP by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 93,866 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of HP by 1,762.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 459,662 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $14,594,000 after buying an additional 434,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

HPQ stock opened at $28.28 on Monday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $936,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

