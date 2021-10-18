APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC lowered its stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 821,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,670 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $17,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,158,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,965,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,172 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 60.0% in the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 10.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,996,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,386,000 after acquiring an additional 484,638 shares during the period. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 26.1% during the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 4,096,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,708,000 after acquiring an additional 847,390 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APG opened at $20.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.45. APi Group Co. has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $23.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.07.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. APi Group had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter.

APi Group Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

