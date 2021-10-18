Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th. Analysts expect Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 75.66%. On average, analysts expect Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $15.32 on Monday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $16.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 81.46 and a quick ratio of 81.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

