Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.86.

APPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist reduced their target price on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of Appian in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

NASDAQ APPN traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.25. The stock had a trading volume of 447,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,698. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.97 and a 200 day moving average of $110.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.67 and a beta of 1.77. Appian has a 52-week low of $62.29 and a 52-week high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.74 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Appian will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Appian by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,281,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,217,000 after acquiring an additional 325,546 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Appian by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,784,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,327,000 after acquiring an additional 72,562 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Appian by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,974,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,737,000 after acquiring an additional 139,054 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Appian by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 950,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,926,000 after acquiring an additional 407,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Appian by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 789,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,783,000 after purchasing an additional 77,842 shares in the last quarter. 38.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

