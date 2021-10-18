Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,176,097 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 65,048 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.3% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Apple were worth $161,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in Apple by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock worth $394,667,857. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $144.43. 1,095,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,182,133. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $157.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.85.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

