ARAW Price Reaches $0.0000 (ARAW)

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded down 31.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 18th. Over the last week, ARAW has traded 29.2% lower against the US dollar. One ARAW coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ARAW has a total market cap of $33,885.40 and $1,062.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00041747 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $121.21 or 0.00195642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.68 or 0.00089871 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

About ARAW

ARAW is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 coins. ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken . ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Araw is a decentralized e-commerce payment ecosystem that aims to ease and improve the access of the regular people to the blockchain technology. The Araw ecosystem has a Unified Reward System focused on rewards towards the customers to create effortless access to the digital currency. As other payment services, Araw will have a payment card which permits the customers to earn ARAW with all the purchases done and use ARAW to pay as well. Furthermore, the Araw Mobile Wallet allows the users to buy/sell ARAW tokens and also acts as an Exchange due to an instant trade of ARAW tokens to other cryptocurrencies (ETH, BTC). The ARAW token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a medium of exchange within the Araw network. “

