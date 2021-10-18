Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Short Interest Up 31.0% in September

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the September 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi stock opened at $17.63 on Monday. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi has a 12 month low of $15.09 and a 12 month high of $24.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.98.

Arçelik AS engages in the production, distribution, sales and marketing of consumer durable goods, and consumer electronics. It operates through the following segments: White Goods, Consumer Electronics and Other. The White Goods segment comprises of washing machines, dryers, dish washers, refrigerators, ovens, and cookers.

