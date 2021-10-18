Archon Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Archon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 685,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,420 shares during the quarter. Blucora accounts for approximately 1.3% of Archon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Archon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blucora were worth $11,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BCOR. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Blucora during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blucora in the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Blucora in the 1st quarter worth $193,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blucora in the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Blucora by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,390 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of BCOR traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.33. The stock had a trading volume of 6,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $794.80 million, a P/E ratio of -41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.31. Blucora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $18.83.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 29.83% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $254.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

