Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arconic Corporation is a provider of aluminum sheet, plate and extrusions, as well as architectural products to transportation, aerospace, industrial, packaging and building and construction markets. Arconic Corporation is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Get Arconic alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arconic presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

ARNC opened at $31.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.40. Arconic has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $38.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 2.94.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($3.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($4.36). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.88) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arconic will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director E Stanley Oneal purchased 15,400 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $499,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 137,697 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,267.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARNC. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arconic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arconic in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 1,424.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arconic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arconic in the second quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arconic (ARNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.