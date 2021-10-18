Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Trading 6.4% Higher

Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) shares traded up 6.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $18.00. 15,510 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 807,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.92.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARBK)

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.