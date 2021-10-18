Arion Price Tops $0.0037 on Major Exchanges (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. Arion has a total market cap of $54,193.65 and approximately $5.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Arion has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. One Arion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wolf Safe Poor People (WSPP) traded 1,727,747.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00068267 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00070474 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.69 or 0.00102950 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,932.59 or 1.00060016 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,720.48 or 0.06109564 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 14,821,213 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com

Buying and Selling Arion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

