Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target Raised to C$49.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$43.00 to C$49.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ATZAF. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Aritzia from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. CIBC lifted their price target on Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Aritzia from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.29.

Shares of ATZAF stock opened at $39.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.62 and its 200 day moving average is $28.79. Aritzia has a 1-year low of $15.14 and a 1-year high of $39.22.

Aritzia, Inc engages in the design of apparel and accessories for its collection of fashion brands. Its brands include Wilfred, Babaton, Tna, Wilfred Free, Sunday Best, Le Fou Wilfred, Denim Forum, Little Moon, and The Group by Babaton. It operates through Canada, and United States geographical segments.

