Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) PT Raised to C$53.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$53.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank set a C$41.00 price target on Aritzia and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. CIBC boosted their price target on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$49.50.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Shares of ATZ stock opened at C$48.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$40.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.71. The stock has a market cap of C$5.32 billion and a PE ratio of 53.65. Aritzia has a 1 year low of C$19.44 and a 1 year high of C$48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.32, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$350.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$302.20 million.

In related news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.05, for a total value of C$700,948.00.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.