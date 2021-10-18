Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARKAY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Arkema in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

ARKAY stock opened at $134.07 on Monday. Arkema has a 52 week low of $95.95 and a 52 week high of $138.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 11.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arkema will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arkema

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

