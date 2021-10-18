Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Short Interest Up 39.6% in September

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 39.6% from the September 15th total of 4,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARTW. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 89.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 66,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Art's-Way Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $3.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,687. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 million, a P/E ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.40.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and distributes farm machinery niche products. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment manufactures a variety of specialized farm machinery under its own label, including: portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments used to mill and mix feed grains into custom animal feed rations; a crop production line that includes grain drill equipment; a line of hay and forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, blowers, running gear, dump boxes and mergers; stalk shredders; a line of portable grain augers; a line of manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; a line of land maintenance equipment; moldboard plows, potato harvesters, and reels for combines and swathers.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.