Aryacoin (AYA) Reaches Market Cap of $1.46 Million

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Over the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Aryacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aryacoin has a market cap of $1.46 million and $304,833.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aryacoin alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00006869 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000234 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000102 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Aryacoin Coin Profile

Aryacoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. Aryacoin’s official website is aryacoin.io . Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “

Aryacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aryacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aryacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aryacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aryacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.