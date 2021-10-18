Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Receives $70.92 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.92.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASAN. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Asana from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Asana from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Asana from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $1,221,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,264,046.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,013,915 shares of company stock valued at $99,636,500 and have sold 138,512 shares valued at $11,344,985. 54.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Asana by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Asana by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASAN traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $117.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,541,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Asana has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $124.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion and a PE ratio of -65.14.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.26 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 288.11% and a negative net margin of 89.91%. The company’s revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Asana will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

