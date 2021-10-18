Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) will report earnings of $2.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Athene’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.22. Athene reported earnings of $1.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Athene will report full year earnings of $13.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.95 to $13.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.12 to $9.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Athene.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Athene had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 14.06%.

ATH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Athene to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Athene from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.84.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $174,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 2,200 shares of Athene stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,174 shares of company stock worth $1,175,052 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Athene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,524,000. Gillson Capital LP boosted its position in Athene by 288.5% during the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 395,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,943,000 after acquiring an additional 293,847 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Athene by 107.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 326,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,433,000 after acquiring an additional 168,674 shares during the last quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athene during the first quarter valued at about $4,319,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Athene during the second quarter valued at about $675,000. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATH stock traded up $1.02 on Monday, hitting $76.77. 1,116,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,271. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.61. Athene has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $77.34.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

