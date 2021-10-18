Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Short Interest Down 36.3% in September

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a decrease of 36.3% from the September 15th total of 3,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $409.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $376.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.26 billion, a PE ratio of -146.34, a P/E/G ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $176.42 and a fifty-two week high of $420.23.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $559.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Atlassian by 3.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 495.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.00.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

