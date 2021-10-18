Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Position Increased by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC increased its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,734 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for 0.9% of Cpwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $11,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVDE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 3,767.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $163,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $221,000.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA AVDE traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.36. 572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,360. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $47.37 and a 1-year high of $65.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.