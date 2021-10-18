Axa S.A. Acquires New Shares in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Axa S.A. acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 204.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $85.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.59 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PTON shares. Truist lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Europe decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.74.

In related news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,417 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $852,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jon Callaghan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $870,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 316,470 shares of company stock valued at $33,964,802. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.