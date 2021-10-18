Axa S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Axa S.A. decreased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 41.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 15,700 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 76.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 12,420 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,562,000 after buying an additional 62,887 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $37.03 on Monday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12 month low of $15.54 and a 12 month high of $51.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.71.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.49. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $377.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 642.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLAY. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.09.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $361,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

