Axa S.A. Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Axa S.A. decreased its position in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,851 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Universal Electronics were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after purchasing an additional 17,150 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 10,346 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 22,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

Shares of Universal Electronics stock opened at $45.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $615.54 million, a PE ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.63 and a 12 month high of $65.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.08.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $150.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.01 million. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 5.06%. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 3,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $161,631.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,118.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

