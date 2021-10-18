Axa S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Axa S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,485,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,325,000 after buying an additional 706,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,127,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,053,000 after buying an additional 120,093 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,990,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,841,000 after buying an additional 1,799,064 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,969,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,405,000 after buying an additional 1,010,025 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,455,000 after buying an additional 878,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $39,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $25.22 on Monday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $32.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of -0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.42.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). Virtu Financial had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The firm had revenue of $548.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Virtu Financial’s revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

