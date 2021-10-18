Axa S.A. Increases Stock Position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Axa S.A. increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 50.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,900 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,392,809 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $146,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,822 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,114.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,501,433 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,478 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,636,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083,455 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $60,732,000 after acquiring an additional 127,081 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,814,636 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,897,000 after acquiring an additional 147,361 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BBBY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.92.

BBBY stock opened at $13.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.56. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.92 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.37 and its 200 day moving average is $26.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.82.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

