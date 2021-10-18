Axa S.A. Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Axa S.A. acquired a new position in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Brink’s during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Brink’s during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Brink’s during the second quarter worth about $188,000. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Brink’s by 5.6% during the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Brink’s during the first quarter worth about $231,000. 97.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Brink's alerts:

In other news, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 11,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $895,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 12,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $998,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,466 shares of company stock valued at $2,194,240 over the last ninety days. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BCO opened at $62.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.75 and a beta of 1.54. The Brink’s Company has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $84.72.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. The Brink’s had a return on equity of 100.82% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

The Brink’s Profile

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.