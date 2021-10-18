B. Riley Lowers CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) to Neutral

B. Riley lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has $10.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $13.50.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CatchMark Timber Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE CTT opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.64. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $12.78. The company has a market cap of $459.65 million, a PE ratio of -78.33 and a beta of 1.41.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. Analysts anticipate that CatchMark Timber Trust will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -150.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.