Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Alpine Global Management LLC

Alpine Global Management LLC lowered its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 98.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 293,640 shares during the quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Baidu by 4.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,359,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $277,152,000 after acquiring an additional 63,187 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,766,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 384,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $78,344,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. 46.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIDU opened at $163.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.42. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $354.82.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Baidu in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Baidu from $333.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.47.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

