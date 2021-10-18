Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Coverage Initiated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) in a report published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a C$18.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a sell rating and a C$16.00 target price on the stock. Eight Capital reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at C$19.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 23.77, a quick ratio of 23.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of C$15.50 and a 1-year high of C$53.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -66.29.

Ballard Power Systems’ vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. Ballard zero-emission PEM fuel cells are enabling electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, passenger cars and forklift trucks.

