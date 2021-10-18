Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC reduced its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 138.9% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth $41,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.24.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.79. 563,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,614,262. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $23.12 and a 52-week high of $46.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 44.92%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

