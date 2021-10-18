Bank of Montreal Can Buys 5,331 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,697 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 117,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 34,734 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,144,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,542,000 after purchasing an additional 732,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

NYSE:AJRD opened at $43.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.46. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.15 and a 12-month high of $53.53.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $556.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.85 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 6.09%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.