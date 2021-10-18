Bank of Montreal Can Buys New Position in Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Zanite Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,468,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zanite Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,633,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zanite Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,985,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zanite Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,936,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zanite Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,686,000. 54.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZNTE opened at $10.12 on Monday. Zanite Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average of $10.05.

Zanite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries.

