Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 126.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,811 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of CMC Materials by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,090,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,774,000 after purchasing an additional 215,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of CMC Materials by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 716,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,656,000 after purchasing an additional 130,421 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of CMC Materials by 4,008.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,377,000 after purchasing an additional 90,382 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of CMC Materials by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,189,000 after purchasing an additional 82,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of CMC Materials by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,553,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,836,000 after purchasing an additional 81,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials stock opened at $126.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -75.39 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.42. CMC Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.19 and a twelve month high of $198.60.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $309.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.54 million. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

CCMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMC Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.30.

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

