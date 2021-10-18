Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.06 Million Stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Lancaster Colony by 8.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Lancaster Colony by 20.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lancaster Colony by 21.3% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,889,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Lancaster Colony by 1,143.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony in the first quarter valued at about $8,768,000. 57.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of Lancaster Colony stock opened at $172.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.51 and its 200-day moving average is $185.15. Lancaster Colony Co. has a one year low of $162.53 and a one year high of $201.31.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $385.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.29 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.03%.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.