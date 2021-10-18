Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 86,730 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in CubeSmart by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 15,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $559,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in CubeSmart by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 13,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CubeSmart by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,276,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,128,000 after buying an additional 62,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CubeSmart stock opened at $52.10 on Monday. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $31.16 and a 52 week high of $55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.25, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.03.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. Research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.07%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CUBE. Truist Securities increased their price objective on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist increased their price objective on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

