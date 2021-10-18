Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.30 Million Stake in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,736 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Clarus were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLAR. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clarus by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 642,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after acquiring an additional 46,248 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clarus by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 330,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 18,221 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clarus by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Clarus in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clarus by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 26,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 57.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLAR stock opened at $27.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $937.27 million, a PE ratio of 56.59 and a beta of 0.89. Clarus Co. has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $32.36.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $73.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.25 million. Clarus had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 14.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that Clarus Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

CLAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Clarus from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

