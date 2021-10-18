Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,006 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $8,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWTX. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 7.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $108,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 2,186.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 44,091 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 39.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $559,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $70,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWTX. HC Wainwright upped their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.60.

Shares of SWTX stock opened at $61.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.86 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.09. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.57 and a 12-month high of $96.48.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.28). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

