Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $9.33 Million Holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.65% of Middlesex Water worth $9,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 44.5% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the first quarter worth $232,000. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MSEX opened at $105.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. Middlesex Water has a 52 week low of $63.56 and a 52 week high of $116.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.92 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.29 and its 200 day moving average is $93.63.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other news, Director Kim C. Hanemann sold 1,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $114,118.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total value of $337,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,382 shares of company stock worth $1,229,150. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

