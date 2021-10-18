Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $9.83 Million Stock Holdings in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 345,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 48,169 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in CryoLife were worth $9,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CryoLife in the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in CryoLife during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in CryoLife by 83.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CryoLife during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in CryoLife by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CryoLife from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CryoLife from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 5,667 shares of CryoLife stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $145,245.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 121,768 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,913.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Dennis B. Maier sold 2,715 shares of CryoLife stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $69,612.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,677 shares in the company, valued at $453,238.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRY opened at $21.36 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.14. The firm has a market cap of $840.09 million, a P/E ratio of -68.90 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.04. CryoLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $32.34.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $76.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.00 million. CryoLife had a positive return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CryoLife, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CryoLife

CryoLife, Inc engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue products, aortic stents and stent grafts, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix.

